Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Now Covered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.02% from the stock’s current price.

AGTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.39.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Shares of Agiliti stock opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. Agiliti has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $17.08.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.