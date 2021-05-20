Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.23

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.23 and last traded at $17.23, with a volume of 11997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

AGTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.39.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

