agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

AGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.25.

agilon health stock opened at $30.66 on Monday. agilon health has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $34.47.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

