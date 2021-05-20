Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AGYS. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilysys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $47.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.86 and its 200-day moving average is $45.75. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $64.09. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.69 million. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $150,700.00. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the first quarter worth approximately $49,191,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the first quarter worth approximately $23,392,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 631,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,234,000 after purchasing an additional 366,326 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 161.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 412,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,761,000 after purchasing an additional 254,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,622,000 after purchasing an additional 205,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

