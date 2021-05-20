Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 46,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,377,346 shares.The stock last traded at $71.94 and had previously closed at $73.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEM. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.95.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 77.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,560,946 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $956,182,000 after buying an additional 440,024 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,789,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $681,568,000 after buying an additional 698,360 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,715,015 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,596,000 after buying an additional 246,029 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,749,383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $135,227,000 after buying an additional 60,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,566,671 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,976,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

