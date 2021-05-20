AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 38,326 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,326 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,685,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,300,000 after purchasing an additional 628,478 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,548,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,970,000 after buying an additional 118,641 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,109,000 after buying an additional 117,881 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,278,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,999,000 after buying an additional 114,324 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,002,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,434,000 after buying an additional 34,857 shares during the period.

Shares of ISTB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.34. 9,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,790. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.32 and its 200-day moving average is $51.48.

