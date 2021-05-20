AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 17,063 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 180.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,063 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,749,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,150,000 after acquiring an additional 22,561 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,843,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,568,000 after purchasing an additional 52,128 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,627,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,393,000 after purchasing an additional 44,482 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $155,820,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,281,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,729,000 after purchasing an additional 154,923 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,732. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $128.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.93.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

