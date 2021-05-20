AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 175,978 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 781,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,978 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 4.1% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $58,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,223,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,597,000 after buying an additional 1,196,917 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,930,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,586,000 after buying an additional 1,069,254 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,586,000 after buying an additional 699,084 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,914,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,066,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,371,000 after buying an additional 503,477 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $76.04. 250,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,347. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $49.08 and a 12 month high of $79.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.02 and a 200 day moving average of $71.35.

See Also: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.