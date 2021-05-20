AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 97.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525,887 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. ADE LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. ADE LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

VDE stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.83. The company had a trading volume of 9,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,284. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.78. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $76.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

