AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 18.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the first quarter worth $28,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 46.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CSM traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.01. 9,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $71.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.83.

