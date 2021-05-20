AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VV stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $193.10. 2,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,423. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.49. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $135.58 and a 12 month high of $197.04.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.