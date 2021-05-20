Alcanna (OTCMKTS:LQSIF) Downgraded to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of Alcanna (OTCMKTS:LQSIF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Alcanna stock opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. Alcanna has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $6.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average is $5.47.

About Alcanna

Alcanna Inc engages in the retailing of alcohol in North America. The company retails wines, beers, and spirits; and cannabis products It operates 176 locations in Alberta and British Columbia; and 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

