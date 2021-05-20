Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair started coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued a market outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.43.

NASDAQ ALKT opened at $27.24 on Monday. Alkami Technology has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

