Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 133.36% from the company’s current price.

ALLK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Allakos in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.25.

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $98.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -35.97 and a beta of 1.02. Allakos has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allakos will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Peter A. Hudson sold 20,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $2,509,008.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,977 shares of company stock worth $32,248,546. Insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 317,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,457,000 after buying an additional 17,539 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Allakos during the fourth quarter worth $507,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Allakos in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Allakos by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

