ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.000-3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of ALLETE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.60.

NYSE:ALE traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $69.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.30. ALLETE has a 52 week low of $49.91 and a 52 week high of $72.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 75.68%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

