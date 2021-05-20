Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)’s share price was down 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.22. Approximately 13,185 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 593,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33. The company has a market cap of $780.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.78.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Alliance Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $318.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARLP. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 20.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 365,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 63,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter worth $613,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 938.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 383,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 346,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 13.7% in the first quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

