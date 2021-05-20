Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,029,588 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 257,186 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $395,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Illumina by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1,598.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,046 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,657,000 after buying an additional 67,803 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,988 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.89.

ILMN opened at $386.72 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $393.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.78. The company has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a PE ratio of 89.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,728 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,210. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

