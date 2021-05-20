Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 724,609 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,335,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 724,609 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $353,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $158.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.52. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.36 and a fifty-two week high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

