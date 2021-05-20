Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,714,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,171 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $561,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Citigroup by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512,418 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,033,000 after acquiring an additional 116,064 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Citigroup by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,247,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,647 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

Shares of C stock opened at $76.46 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.44.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

