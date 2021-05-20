Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 116,269 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,063,298 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 116,269 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $462,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $847,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $230.15 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $178.88 and a 12-month high of $238.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.16. The company has a market cap of $171.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.37.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

