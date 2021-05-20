Allianz’s (ALIZY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ALIZY. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Allianz alerts:

ALIZY opened at $26.05 on Monday. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average is $24.35. The stock has a market cap of $107.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. Allianz had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $1.1488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 4.36%.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.