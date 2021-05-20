Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 24th.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.46). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 59.30% and a negative net margin of 139.42%. On average, analysts expect Allied Esports Entertainment to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AESE stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $91.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.22. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $5.94.

In other Allied Esports Entertainment news, CFO Anthony A. Hung sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $50,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc operates a premier public esports and entertainment company, consisting of the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. The company has two segments, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans via a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events, as well as provides multiplayer video game competitions.

