Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Upgraded at Truist Securities

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) was upgraded by research analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $34.00. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALLO. Truist raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allogene Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.62.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $28.47 on Thursday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average of $31.94.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.21. Analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 431,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,824,863.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 51,656 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 672,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,744,000 after buying an additional 105,105 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,271,000. 59.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

