Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) versus Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) Critical Survey

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.9% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Seneca Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Seneca Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Allogene Therapeutics and Seneca Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics 0 3 11 0 2.79 Seneca Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $52.80, suggesting a potential upside of 85.46%. Given Allogene Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Allogene Therapeutics is more favorable than Seneca Biopharma.

Profitability

This table compares Allogene Therapeutics and Seneca Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics N/A -27.59% -24.97% Seneca Biopharma -230.34% -122.20% -110.61%

Volatility and Risk

Allogene Therapeutics has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seneca Biopharma has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allogene Therapeutics and Seneca Biopharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics N/A N/A -$184.59 million ($1.83) -15.56 Seneca Biopharma $10,000.00 6,278.45 -$8.35 million N/A N/A

Seneca Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than Allogene Therapeutics.

Summary

Allogene Therapeutics beats Seneca Biopharma on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL. The company also develops ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma. In addition, it is developing ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for treating R/R multiple myeloma; ALLO-819, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidates for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; ALLO-605, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of multiple myeloma; ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody; CD70 to treat renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other aggressive neuroendocrine tumors. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Pfizer Inc.; Servier; Cellectis S.A.; and Notch Therapeutics Inc., as well as clinical trial collaboration agreement with SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. It also has a strategic collaboration agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for the preclinical and clinical investigation of allogeneic CAR T cell product candidates. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Seneca Biopharma Company Profile

Seneca Biopharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel treatments for diseases of high unmet medical needs. The company's stem cell-based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic ischemic stroke and in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury; and NSI-189 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was formerly known as Neuralstem, Inc. and changed its name to Seneca Biopharma, Inc. in October 2019. Seneca Biopharma, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

