Allred Capital Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in ServiceNow by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 685.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $459.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $90.78 billion, a PE ratio of 130.24, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $512.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $525.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.07 and a 12-month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $394,016.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 932 shares in the company, valued at $473,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,964 shares of company stock worth $9,148,846. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, OTR Global raised ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.55.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

