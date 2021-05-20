Allred Capital Management LLC Has $541,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,415 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $230.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $178.88 and a 1-year high of $238.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

