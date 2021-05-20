Allred Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,290 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after buying an additional 4,812,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NIKE by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after buying an additional 4,643,842 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NIKE by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after buying an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,241,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

NKE stock opened at $132.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $210.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.37 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

