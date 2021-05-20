Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 3,788 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SO. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $2,067,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 124,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after buying an additional 17,366 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 15,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

SO stock opened at $63.98 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $66.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.52 and a 200 day moving average of $61.35.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 84.89%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,546 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

