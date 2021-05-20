Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 643 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in RPM International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 113,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of RPM International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RPM International by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 38,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 17,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $170,943.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,399.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RPM opened at $93.52 on Thursday. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.99 and a 1-year high of $99.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RPM International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

