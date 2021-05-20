Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Stock Position Cut by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,846 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 67,458 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.10% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,580,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,788,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $907,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,605,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,882,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDRX shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.42.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $943,200.00. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $17.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -56.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $17.96.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

