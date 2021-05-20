Alta Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 80.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 523,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,507 shares during the quarter. Match Group comprises about 2.2% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $71,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 300,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,220,000 after buying an additional 87,482 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,981,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Match Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 24,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Match Group by 65.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 14,269 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTCH. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist boosted their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.15.

In other Match Group news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,918 shares of company stock worth $24,545,197. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $138.84 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.