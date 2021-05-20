Alta Capital Management LLC Has $3.28 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 85.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Investment House LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $2,231,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.04.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $224.42 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $131.31 and a one year high of $278.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.00 and a 200-day moving average of $221.49. The stock has a market cap of $131.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

