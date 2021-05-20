Alta Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 95.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,293 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree comprises approximately 1.4% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Alta Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Dollar Tree worth $46,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.1% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after buying an additional 10,606 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 147,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,930,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

DLTR stock opened at $108.79 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.82 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.25.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $446,095.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Insiders have sold a total of 33,496 shares of company stock worth $3,787,911 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DLTR. Bank of America cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.61.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

