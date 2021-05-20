AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st.

ALA stock opened at C$24.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.02. AltaGas has a 52 week low of C$14.55 and a 52 week high of C$24.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.77 billion and a PE ratio of 18.91.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion. On average, analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 1.7799998 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ALA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AltaGas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.17.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

