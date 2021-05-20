AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ALA. CIBC lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. ATB Capital raised their price target on AltaGas to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.17.

AltaGas stock opened at C$24.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$22.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.02. The company has a market cap of C$6.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$14.55 and a 12 month high of C$24.35.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion. Research analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 1.7799998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is 75.97%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

