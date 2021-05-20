Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $504 million-$512 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $507.22 million.

ALTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Altair Engineering from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.00.

ALTR traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,540. Altair Engineering has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -314.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. Altair Engineering’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altair Engineering news, CMO Amy Messano sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total transaction of $35,060.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 9,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $618,680.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,383.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,843 shares of company stock worth $23,066,414 over the last 90 days. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

