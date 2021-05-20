Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Buys 632 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,787,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,732,000 after acquiring an additional 191,508 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,648,000 after purchasing an additional 335,837 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,618,000 after purchasing an additional 341,613 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,640,000 after buying an additional 211,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,392,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,804,000 after buying an additional 16,604 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $153.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.35. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $112.91 and a 52 week high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

