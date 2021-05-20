Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,574 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Corning by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 251,578 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,946,000 after buying an additional 34,627 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 350,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,240,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at about $893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $311,004.00. Insiders sold 70,526,514 shares of company stock worth $3,066,201,205 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

GLW stock opened at $43.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.95, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $20.96 and a 52-week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

