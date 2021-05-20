Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in General Electric by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 22,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.6% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GE opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $114.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

