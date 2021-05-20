Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $225,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 93,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $67.55 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $67.09 and a 52-week high of $70.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

