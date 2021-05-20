Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Sells 524 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 1.3% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 459.4% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $230,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 20.6% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.05.

NYSE:UNP opened at $222.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $161.41 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.65 and a 200 day moving average of $210.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

