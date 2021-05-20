Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,861 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $219.01 on Thursday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $114.23 and a twelve month high of $219.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.85. The company has a market capitalization of $108.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.05.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

