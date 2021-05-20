Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires 982 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RELX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Relx by 68.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 52,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx by 10.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Relx by 3.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx by 157.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx has an average rating of “Buy”.

Relx stock opened at $26.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average is $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $27.15.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.4693 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.99%.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

