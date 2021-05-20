Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,063 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,492,000 after purchasing an additional 21,674 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $1,095,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 100,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,616,000 after purchasing an additional 27,817 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 682,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,460,000 after purchasing an additional 149,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

Shares of PGR opened at $101.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.25. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $72.71 and a 12-month high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.