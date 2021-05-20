Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARR. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 261.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

CARR stock opened at $43.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $45.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.72.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

