Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $566,000 Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 743,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,397,000 after acquiring an additional 31,579 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $2,705,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 244,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,796,000 after acquiring an additional 26,338 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $6,817,000. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the first quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 3,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.13.

NYSE APD opened at $298.27 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.17 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.