Altium Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total transaction of $142,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.01, for a total value of $694,357.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,086 shares in the company, valued at $15,398,592.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,772 shares of company stock worth $3,907,273 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $832.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $715.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.27, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $705.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $702.56.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

