Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 48 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Altium Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROK. Citigroup dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.23.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,534.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total value of $1,662,336.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,173.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,241,429 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROK stock opened at $258.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.56 and a 1 year high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

