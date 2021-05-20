Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Altus Midstream’s earnings. Altus Midstream reported earnings of $2.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will report full year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.63 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Altus Midstream.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($6.06). The firm had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter. Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 1,952.50% and a negative net margin of 255.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

ALTM stock opened at $65.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. Altus Midstream has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $69.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 3.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. Altus Midstream’s payout ratio is 3.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTM. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Altus Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. 12.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

