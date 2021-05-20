Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Shares Gap Down to $65.99

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $65.99, but opened at $64.32. Altus Midstream shares last traded at $65.50, with a volume of 535 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 3.97.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($6.06). Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 1,952.50% and a negative net margin of 255.68%. The company had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Altus Midstream will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. Altus Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 3.42%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. 12.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altus Midstream Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

